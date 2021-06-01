Harlan Fire Station now reaches fulling staffing status

HARLAN, Ind. (WANE) – An area fire station is now more prepared if the unexpected happens than ever.

The Springfield Township Fire Station in Harlan announced it will be staffed on a daily basis from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

At the start of the year the station began covering a new territory, and originally this station was a volunteer fire station. Now, that it is fully staffed the community will benefit.

“It puts our crews in the areas where we can respond to the residents in a more timely fashion. Before everything was coming out of the Grabill station which added an additional four to five minutes per call and in this profession minutes count,” said Chief Randy Daniels.

The station is now working to be 24/7 in the near future.