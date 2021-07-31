Harlan Days returns for 2021

HARLAN, Ind. (WANE) – After being canceled in 2020, Harlan Days makes its grand return for 2021. This year’s theme is “Welcome Back!”

Packed with events, Harlan Days is celebrating its 74th year. Entry and parking for the festival is free, and any proceeds benefit the Harlan Community Park.

Harlan Day is August 5, 6, and 7. Every night you can watch the fun in the arena for just $5. The festival also features many sporting tournaments.

Learn more about the festival above. But also click here to learn about everything that is happening.

The festival is located at Harlan Park.