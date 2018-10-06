Hardy's Farm Market Fall Festival happening today!

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) - Hardy's Farm Market will host a Fall Festival Saturday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be vendors including Avon, a few bakeries, and more.

There will be a corn maze, farm animals to learn about, and others crafts and games for kids!

Hardy's Farm Market is located at 4525 Knoll Road.

The market is open all week but the Fall Festival will only run today, and next Saturday, Oct. 13. Next week there will be camel and pony rides!

It is free to attend but some of the activities do have a fee.

Children of all ages are welcome!