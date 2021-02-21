Happy World Kombucha Day! Get your fix at Crossroads Kombucha

FORT WAYNE Ind. (WANE) – Sunday marks World Kombucha Day and kombucha fans can get their fix here in Fort Wayne.

WANE 15’s Breann Boswell visited Crossroads Kombucha Sunday morning to speak with Jennifer Brookshire about the popular drink.

Brookshire explains that kombucha is, “tea that is fermented mainly for probiotic reasons, it’s really great for digestive health.” She also said that it’s a plus for immune system health.

Crossroads Kombucha adds Fort Wayne sourced fruit and herbs to flavor the drinks. One batch of kombucha takes about 21 days from start to finish.

If you’re craving a fix of healthy tasty kombucha, visit Crossroads Kombucha for a whole range of flavors and options. They will also be celebrating World Kombucha next Saturday.