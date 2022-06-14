FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The SkyWest hangar, near the Fort Wayne airport, has extensive damage after severe weather moved through the area Monday night.

The hangar, southwest of the actual airport terminal and runways, is at Altitude Drive and Keller Road. SkyWest is an aircraft maintenance company.

Siding and insulation was ripped from the hangar, exposing the planes inside.

There was a confirmed 98-mile an hour wind gust reported at the airport. We’ve reached out to leaders there for more information on the damage.