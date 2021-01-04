Hands free Law six months later

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It has been six months since Indiana’s ban on using telecommunication devices while operating a motor vehicle. The law went into effect July 1st.

Since then, Indiana State Police said they’ve written 130 tickets across the state. However, they’ve written 1,277 warnings. That’s about a 10% ratio of tickets to warnings.

ISP Sergeant Brian Walker said the number of tickets and warnings given coincides with their intent to educate drivers initially, instead of just writing tickets.

Back when the law first went into effect, Sgt. Walker stated this law being enacted is “because of the distracted driving issues that we’re dealing with not only in Indiana, but around the country.”

The law is an amendment to the current ban of texting and driving.

The Fort Wayne Police Department has also been writing tickets for the new law. In the past six months they’ve written 62 tickets for violations of the hands free law.

That number is nearly half of what ISP wrote for the entire, comparatively.

Police continue to encourage drivers to put the phone away and use hands free technology. Or, you could face a citation and up to a $500 fine.