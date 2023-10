FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Salomon Farms will be hosting its Handmade Homemade Sale to celebrate local crafters and artists while helping area residents prepare for the holiday season.

Sunday, October 15, Salomon Farms will host the event inside the Wolf Family Learning Center and the Old Barn. 20 vendors will be featured with crafts from baking to crochet. A food truck will also be at the event.

The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. October 15.