Handful of runners show for snowy 5K

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – About five runners participated in a 5K as a steady snowfall covered the Fort Wayne area Sunday morning.

The Run for You 5k is a fundraiser organized by Saint Francis students that is designed to build up confidence and encourage advocacy for mental health awareness.

The Run for You 5K took place Sunday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., starting at the Hutzell Athletic Center on the University of Saint Francis campus.

All funds raised are donated to Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana.

The community can still support the cause here.