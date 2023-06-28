Esther Fulton Mock played the violin for the Fort Wayne Philharmonic. Her husband crafted stringed instruments to show his love for her.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – She played the violin.

He was a tool and die maker.

To show his love for her, he built a string quartet.

Two violins, a viola and a cello.

Esther Fulton and Thomas Mock filled their home with four children. Classical music was played on the stereo every Sunday and impromptu concerts were held when families still gathered around the piano.

Thomas Mock with a violin he created in an old newspaper

The Mock family musical gathering

Tammy Silowsky, Sweetwater’s orchestral string luthier

Silowsky’s workshop

Brad Shaw,, band and orchestra manager at Sweetwater

“That was the life we lived growing up,” Pat Jakacky, the Mocks’ violin-playing daughter, said. “Dad in the workshop making the violins. Our mother playing the violin.”

Esther played for the Fort Wayne Philharmonic in the late 40s and 50s and then, after her children were born, again in the 60s and 70s. She also played her violin for the Marion Philharmonic, which she helped found, and at Taylor University, Jakacky said as she stood in her kitchen in Fort Wayne surrounded with newspaper clippings and photos.

To show his love for Esther, Thomas created stringed musical instruments for his wife and children. Without the convenience of the internet, Thomas pored over books and studied the craft, even making all of his own tools, Jakacky said.

The family moved to Sweetzer in the 60s when Thomas got a job in Marion with General Motors.

But the music never stopped as Esther started playing with the Marion Philharmonic as well as in Fort Wayne, keeping the ties so strong that the family lives here. Esther and Thomas grew up in Huntington and her violin teacher was Rex Arlington who was based in Huntington, Pat said, and was a well-known violinist and violin teacher.

Sadly, Thomas died in 1980. Esther, in 2000.

“We never had the idea of selling them because my dad said he would never sell them as instruments,” Jakacky said.

Instead, Jakacky kept the cello in a closet and the smaller instruments under her bed.

“After mom and dad passed away, all the instruments ended up living with me. My siblings and I, we knew we didn’t want them to just stay under the bed. They needed to be played. I started looking for avenues for them to get brought up to playing (condition). We treasure them because our dad made them.”

The family thought about donating the instruments, but that’s where Tammy Silowsky, Sweetwater’s orchestral string luthier, and her expertise came into play. A luthier is a maker of stringed instruments.

“She looks at me and says, these are way too nice of instruments to donate them to a high schooler that will bang them all around,” Jakacky recalled after schlepping them there in November. “The value in them is as a quartet, not as individual instruments. Whatever you do with them, you need to keep them together.”

WANE 15 visited Silowsky at her Sweetwater workshop Monday where she brought out all the instruments, including the German violin Esther played for so many years that served as a model for her husband.

“To have something of this age still together as a set and to have a set of instruments that a quartet can actually sit down and play by the same maker, that’s going to really affect the sound of music that comes out of that quartet because they’re made by the same hand with the same tools with similar parts,” Silowsky said.

Since she has all four original instruments to restore, she can see the evolution of Mock’s skills as a string maker. The evolution includes better quality of wood, better marks and better overall quality, she said.

“They have great sound, good tone,” Silowsky said. Even though he is considered an amateur maker, “he did a pretty good job at making them and the quality is “smack dab in the middle.” Typically these instruments are made with spruce on the top and maple on the back, but Mock used birdseye maple.

The instruments weren’t in the worst kind of shape, Silowsky said, but she did French polish the violins and restring all the bows.

Sweetwater’s band and orchestra manager Brad Shaw is scheduling a concert with professional musicians at Sweetwater for family and friends.

“Because this is such a special group of instruments, the family really wanted to hear the instruments played together and that’s something we wanted to try and make happen,” Shaw said. Music might range from the baroque to the romantic period and even some modern quartet music, Shaw said.

Wane will announce the date once it’s set.

“That will be a really cool, special moment for the family,” Shaw said.

“It means everything to our family. We’ve always appreciated the fact that my mother played stringed instruments and that my dad’s love for her drew him into that world,” Jakacky said.