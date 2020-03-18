Hand sanitizer available at 3 Rivers Soap Co. in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’ve been searching for hand sanitizer, a local company may be available to help. 3 Rivers Soap Company started selling the product 2 weeks ago to help with the demand for the product.

The 1935 East State Boulevard location has 100% natural hand sanitizer available for purchase. Owner Amy Krucina says she’s been making the sanitizer for herself and family for over 12 years. She said with the need she decided to make it available for her customers.

Right now, her shop is open, but Krucina is offering curbside pickup for hand sanitizer and other items for sale.

She says the hand sanitizer is made with ingredients you can trust.

It’s 100% natural. I go a little over the recommended, what they suggest use in the products. And I also put natural anti-fungal, anti-bacterial essential oils in there. So, I would like to say it’s better. I haven’t had a store-bought sanitizer 15 years, so it always works for me and my family,” says Krucina.

She also says it has more than what the CDC recommends for alcohol content, and she has plenty in stock.

Also at 3 Rivers Soap Co. is plenty of soap. She says it’s non-drying, and she has moisturizer for sale, too.

Krucina says everything she makes is with food grade material. She believes if you can’t ingest it, you shouldn’t put in on your body.

You can also support another small business at 3 Rivers Soap Co. Krucina says they have Sugar Creek Meat products available.

You can learn more about the store, including her hours, by clicking here.