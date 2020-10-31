Hand In Hand offers sensory and COVID friendly trick-or-treat event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Most of us have great memories of costumes and trick-or-treating as a kid. However, some children who have issues with sensory overload can be better off to stay home.

That’s why a Fort Wayne organization offered an alternative Halloween experience for children with special needs.

Related Content Sensory and COVID friendly trick-or-treat event for special need children

Hand In Hand Comprehensive Therapy Services held a sensory and COVID friendly trick-or-treat tonight. Kids filed into the building in single lines and were socially distanced. Those passing out candy wore non scary costumes and there were also candy alternatives.

“It can be hard for kids, especially kids with special needs, to go a new environment and preform their best,” Hand in hand comprehensive Therapy Supervisor Melanie Blanchard said. “So by going to a place where they are safe and familiar with, it’s going to make the experience a lot better.”

This was the first year for the event and organizers say they are excited for next year.