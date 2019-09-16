Hamilton Park gets new batting cages

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — New batting are open in Hamilton Park with the help of multiple community partnerships.

Mayor Tom Henry, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department, Fort Wayne Tincaps, and the Hamilton Park Little League board held a dedication ceremony to commemorate the project’s completion.

Construction began on the project in May. In-kind concrete work was provided by Local Union 213 of the Laborers’ International Union of North America and the Cement Masons Local 692.

Additional construction partners included R&C Fence, Speedway Construction Products, and the Parks & Recreation Department.

The new batting cages are a result of a partnership between the City of Fort Wayne, the Parks & Recreation Department, the TinCaps, and the San Diego Padres through the Play Ball initiative, a joint effort between the United States Conference of Mayors, Major League Baseball, and Minor League Baseball. A special plaque has been placed on the batting cages to recognize the project partners.