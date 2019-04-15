Hamilton manufacturer expanding, adding 13 jobs

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Triton Metal Products at 7790 S. Homestead Dr. in Hamilton is shown. (Google Maps)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Triton Metal Products at 7790 S. Homestead Dr. in Hamilton is shown. (Google Maps)

HAMILTON, Ind. (WANE) - A precision metal products manufacturer in Hamilton has announced a $9.6 million expansion that will lead to 13 new jobs.

Triton Metal Products plans to build a 20,000-square-foot addition to its 93,000-square-foot facility at 7790 S. Homestead Dr. on Hamilton's west side. Among the $9.6 million investment: $8.1 million in new equipment and machinery.

The investment will allow Triton to "optimize its manufacturing processes" and "implement innovative manufacturing processes that expand capabilities, streamline production and position the company for future growth," the company said in a news release.

The 13 new jobs - all full-time - include production team members, customer service representatives, engineers and management positions. The company has already begun searching for the new employees, it said.

Triton Metal Products CEO John Freudenberger called the investment - made possible through state and local incentives - a "tremendous opportunity" for the company.

"At Triton, we’re all about making a meaningful difference in the lives of our team, our community and our customers," said Freudenberger. "These funds help us to do just that. It is a privilege to invest the money back into our team, to provide our Tritons the best wages, the best training, the best culture and the best work environment. We live by our brand positioning ‘Minds + Machines’ to attract the very best talent."

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered Triton Metal Products up to $90,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation plans, while the town of Hamilton offered the company $178,651 in tax abatements.

Triton is expected to break ground on the expansion in April, with construction complete by fall 2019.