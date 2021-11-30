Hall’s to close ‘Original Drive-In’ on Bluffton Road after 75 years

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Hall’s will close its Original Drive-In eatery on Bluffton Road “to support new endeavors.”

Hall’s announced on Facebook Tuesday that the drive-in restaurant will close Dec. 23. The Original Drive-In at 1502 Bluffton Road has operated for 75 years.

“Don Hall was a visionary, always looking forward, and we, his descendants, must do the same,” Hall’s wrote in the Facebook post.

“The Hall Family has made that decision as part of a transition to support new endeavors, for new generations, and hopefully 75 more years serving our loyal customers at our other locations, both current and future.