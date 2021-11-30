Hall’s to close ‘Original Drive-In’ on Bluffton Road after 75 years

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Hall’s will close its Original Drive-In eatery on Bluffton Road “to support new endeavors.”

Hall’s announced on Facebook Tuesday that the drive-in restaurant will close Dec. 23. The Original Drive-In at 1502 Bluffton Road has operated for 75 years.

“Don Hall was a visionary, always looking forward, and we, his descendants, must do the same,” Hall’s wrote in the Facebook post.

“The Hall Family has made that decision as part of a transition to support new endeavors, for new generations, and hopefully 75 more years serving our loyal customers at our other locations, both current and future.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss