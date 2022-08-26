FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Triangle Park is reopening.

The Hall family said it will reopen the restaurant at 3010 Trier Road, near Coliseum Boulevard. Bud Hall said he hoped to have Triangle Park up and running again in October or November.

Triangle Park closed in June 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. It had operated for 34 years.

In a statement at the time, the Hall family said it had been “blessed with many wonderful, loyal customers,” and said they hoped to reopen “sooner rather than later!”

That time has come.

Bud Hall said the new Triangle Park would feature a lighter menu, with unique soups, salads and flatbreads. The interior will be redecorated, he added.

Last week, the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals gave a conditional approval for a use variance for an electronic sign for Triangle Park.