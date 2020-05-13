Hall’s plans to reopen The Deck next week, ‘fingers crossed’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Hall’s restaurants including the popular Deck at The Gashouse are making plans to reopen to dine-in customers.

In a memo titled “Hall’s Plan of Attack,” the restaurant chain said it was look toward “better days ahead” and “rewind the clock to March 16th as best we are able” to begin the process of reopen its restaurants to dine-in customers, and that will start with The Deck.

“We’re putting everything in place to get the 2020 version of The Deck up and running next week (fingers crossed) and lining up the best course of action to take it from there on the other stores,” Hall’s said in the memo.

Owner Tim Hall said in a text to WANE 15 that the exact date for the opening of The Deck was not certain, and it would be largely controlled by the weather. CLICK HERE to see the forecast from the WANE 15 Live Doppler 15 Fury weather team.

What The Deck, or the other Hall’s eateries, will look like when it opens remains to be seen. Hall’s said in the memo it was working through “new requirements, processes, and business decisions that restaurants will have to address.”

“We’re still making sure that we have everything in place to be certain that we’re doing it the right way, and not compromising the health of our guests and our employees,” the memo said.

Hall’s is still offering carry-out, drive-thru, curb service and delivery from The Original Drive-In on Bluffton Road, The Hollywood Drive-In on Lima Road, State Street Prime Rib, The Commissary in New Haven, The Tavern at Coventry, The Gas House, The Merc, and Takaoka of Japan, the memo said.