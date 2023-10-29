FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)— This Halloween weekend many were able to get in touch with their spiritual side at the Halloween Psychic and Holistic Expo at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The two-day expo hosted by Rocky World Events had 70 vendors from Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.

“They come and bring their products and services together in one space where people can uplift their energy and frequency,” event coordinator, Laura Moody, said.

The expo offers free lectures, palm readings, psychic experiences, a crystal marketplace and other activities.

“Lots of crystals,” Moody said. “And crystals hold a frequency that can uplift you and make you feel good.”

Every year the expo comes to Fort Wayne on Halloween weekend.