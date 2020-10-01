Halloween themed pop-up bar coming to Fort Wayne

The pop-up bar will run from October 16th – November 7th.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fans of ghosts, goblins and ghouls can soon celebrate the Halloween season with a cocktail.

The Copper Spoon Bar, behind the Holiday themed pop-up Bar ‘Miracle on Jefferson’, will bring the outdoor bar under a tent back but not with Santa and his elves. It’s called ‘The Nightmare Before the Miracle’

Patrons can expect themed cocktails and crazy decor. The pop-up bar runs from October 16th – November 7th. The Copper Spoon’s website also says ‘The Miracle on Jefferson’ will return for the Holiday Season.

