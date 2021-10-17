Halloween Haunt brings free and family-friendly spooks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Downtown Fort Wayne became a haven for monsters, ghosts, vampires and zombies on Saturday afternoon.

Families brought their little goblins to the Community Center Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for an afternoon of frightful fun with games and activities that kept everyone howling for more.

There were even some special guests including Miss Fort Wayne and the ParaSisters.

Anthony Wayne Lions Club provided concessions available for purchase. Admission was free.

To learn more about special events at the Community Center, visit the website.