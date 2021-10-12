Halloween going retro for 2021

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After a year with limited gatherings and parties for Halloween, people are getting back into costume. Stoner’s Funstore in Fort Wayne says business has been up with the return of Halloween parties and the upcoming events downtown in the coming weeks.

“I think a lot of people are excited about things,” said Kevin Stoner, Vice President of Stoner’s Funstore, “They have a lot of things planned downtown too. Along with the zombie walk, there is a convention, DeadCon, and those types of things get people involved. We have seen it early this year.”

In addition to magic and gag gifts, Stoner’s offers costumes, wigs, masks, and accessories to complete your Halloween look. While they haven’t noticed one single costume flying off the shelves there is a theme.

“Some of the most popular themes are kind of retro things. So we go back to the 60s, like Woodstock and hippies and the 70s for disco,” explained Stoner, “That’d even be true for the horror films and things for masks and collectible masks that were back then. That seems to be a theme.”

Stoner added that as with most businesses they have had problems with the supply chain and getting reorders of certain items. So if you see something you like, get it while you can because it may take some time to get back into stock.