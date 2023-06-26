Hail from a 6/25/23 storm damages Alex Babich’s sunflowers at his northeast Fort Wayne home. Taken on Monday, 6/26/23.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Last year, Fort Wayne resident Alex Babich set a new United States record for growing a giant sunflower.

At 25 feet, two inches, master gardeners certified that the tallest grown sunflower in the country had been grown in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Babich used seeds from that sunflower to grow new ones in 2023, but storms that hit the area Sunday damaged his sunflowers and may have seriously damaged his family’s chances at breaking their own record.

“My heart just sank because we put so much energy into the plants. We’ve got a huge garden,” Babich said.

He explained how a first round of hail passed his northeast Fort Wayne home and he thought he was in the clear. He even took his family for ice cream as things cleared up.

As they returned home, Babich said a second round of hail hit with hail up to a quarter in size.

At that point, he knew his garden was shredded.

He found leaves with massive holes in them, and stalks were split open in spots. Babich said the leaves will now struggle to absorb energy from the sun and the open stalks will invite bugs in.

“We were pushing them and just trying to guide them as best we can,” he explained. “I looked at last year’s records. We’re actually doing better this year. So, we had some high hopes this year to set a new record, but not with the hail.”

Babich is holding onto hope that his sunflowers will continue to grow. He remembered in 2022 when an early-July storm flooded his entire back yard. It ultimately didn’t harm them enough to lose out on the record.

If things don’t work out this year, he said he’ll come back even stronger next year.

In the meantime, he’s also hoping one or two of his damaged sunflowers will still be tall enough to win some contests at the Indiana State fair next month.