Habitat opens homeownership applications on World Habitat Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Habitat for Humanity announced Monday that it’s homeownership application has opened once again on World Habitat Day in Allen County.

Habitat representatives will be on hand at Habitat’s offices with pre-qualification forms for the homeownership program as well as to answer any questions that individuals or families may have..

The United Nations designated the first Monday in October as World Habitat Day in 1985 to raise awareness, educate and mobilize individuals and communities to act on the current global housing crisis, the press release said.

Anyone interested in building a new future through Habitat for Humanity’s homeownership program with a 0% interest mortgage can find pre-qualification forms:

Online at https://habitatgfw.com/homeownership-2/

Habitat for Humanity’s corporate offices at 2020 E. Washington Blvd.

Fort Wayne ReStore at 4747 Lima Rd.

For any questions about the program, contact Habitat for Humanity’s office by calling 260-422-4828 or email info@habitatgfw.com.