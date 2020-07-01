Habitat Home of 2020 going up

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne began construction on their ‘Habitat Home,’ sponsored by the Home & Garden Show, on Wednesday. The goal is to have the home complete in 90 days.

The partnership was announced in February when the Home & Garden Show chose Habitat as its charitable partner for the 2020 show.

“First and foremost, we were looking to support an outstanding not-for-profit partner who made a positive impact in the community with tangible results!” said Becky Williamson, Executive Director of the Home & Garden Show. “Secondly, we wanted to find a partner whom we could help both financially and through the kindness of our wonderful exhibitors. By partnering with Habitat for Humanity we can rally exhibitors to aid the builds with in-kind donations and we can provide the financial assistance to give those in need a quality home!”

A portion of the revenue from the 2020 Home & Garden show was donated to Habitat for Humanity to help fund the ‘Habitat Home’ in New Haven. Other exhibitors form the show made donations for the home: Rain Drain & Leaf Guard, Overhead Door, Harlan Cabinets, Windows Doors & More, and Bushey’s.

2020 Habitat House breaks ground.

The Habitat partner family for the build, Ardrea Ware, joined Habitat staff and the Home & Garden Show sponsors to build and raise the first walls of her home. This home is the third ‘Habitat Home’ in the Victoria Lakes community with collaborations with Lancia Homes.

