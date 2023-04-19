FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne is set to begin a historic build season with plans for 20 homes on the way. It would be the most ever built in a single season for the local affiliate.

16 homes are set to be built in the Renaissance Pointe Neighborhood on the city’s south side, and the other four will be spread throughout the city.

Habitat has also partnered with the city of Fort Wayne. This past March, 40 residential lots were transferred from the city to Habitat GFW for the future construction of 32 new market-rate homes for infill housing in the Renaissance Pointe neighborhood.

“The significant growth we’ve experienced the last few years has allowed us to walk alongside more hard-working Habitat Partner Families on their journey towards homeownership and created more opportunities for community collaboration.” Jeremy McClish, CEO of Habitat GFW

Habitat for Humanity shows plans for 2023 building season

There will be 2 different styles of homes being built. One will be a 4-bed, 2-bath home, and the other will be a 3-bedroom house with either 1 or 2 bathrooms.

If you would like to be a volunteer for Habitat GFW, or apply for housing, you can get more information on their website.