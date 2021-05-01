Habitat for Humanity Women’s Build Initiative begins building homes in Fort Wayne

The Women’s Build Initiative with Habitat for Humanity began construction of homes in Fort Wayne.

FORT WAYNE, IN – The Women’s Build Initiative with Habitat for Humanity began working on the first of four homes to be built in the Renaissance Pointe neighborhood in Fort Wayne Saturday morning.

After a brief launching ceremony at 2505 John Street, Fort Wayne, construction officially began. Senator Braun’s office was in attendance as well as Brotherhood Mutual, City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, Home Lumber, ProFed Credit Union, Vera Bradley, 3 Rivers Federal Credit Union, and others.

Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build program invites women to help families in their community to build affordable homeownership. All Habitat volunteers work is under the guidance of construction professionals, other volunteers, and future Habitat homeowners.

Habitat is on track to build 12 homes this build season, one in Huntington, two in New Haven, and nine in three different Southeast Fort Wayne neighborhoods.

For more information on Habitat for Humanity’s projects in Fort Wayne, visit their official website.