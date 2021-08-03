Habitat for Humanity to build 2 homes in Victoria Lakes subdivision in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne and Lancia Homes are coming together to build two new homes in the Victoria Lakes subdivision in New Haven.

“During a season of significant challenges in the market, including supply chain disruptions, subcontractor competition and rising costs, [Lancia Homes’] willingness to not only help us meet our 12-home production goal this year, but also provide Habitat families with Lancia-quality homes is an unbelievable blessing,” said Andrew Gritzmaker, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne CEO.

Habitat for Humanity said the two homes will be Lancia models, rather than Habitat home models. One home will be roughly 1,500 square feet plus a 400 square-foot, two-car garage. The ranch-style home will offer four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a spacious yard. This model will be home to the Mimpongo Family, who will move in later this year.

Pathy and Margueritte Mimpongo are from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and became United States citizens in 2010. Since then, they have had four children, which makes their current living situation difficult because of the limited space in their apartment. Habitat for Humanity said they also don’t feel safe where they currently live.

“We are very, very thankful for this house,” Margueritte Mimpango said. “It is a blessing for us. It means a lot for us.”

In honor of the hard-work and gracious spirit that Margueritte Mimpongo has demonstrated during her time as a Habitat partner family, Habitat and Lancia announced that they have named the four-bedroom home model “The Margueritte.”

“The Margueritte” 4 Bedroom (Photo courtesy of Habitat for Humanity)

“A big thank you goes to the volunteers and donors,” said Margueritte Mimpongo. “We really appreciate their time, service, and money. They will always be in our prayers. We pray that God grants them good health, finances, and happiness.”

The second home that Lancia will build for Habitat has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The 1,100 square-foot ranch also has a two-car garage. That home will be sold to another Habitat partner family.

Victoria Lakes 3 Bedroom (Photo courtesy of Habitat for Humanity)

These two New Haven homes are included in the 12 that Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne plans to finish during the 2021 build season.