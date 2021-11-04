Habitat for Humanity receives $75K grant from AEP Foundation to build new home in southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the help of a $75,000 grant from the AEP Foundation on behalf of Indiana Michigan Power, Habitat for Humanity will now be able to build another affordable house in southeast Fort Wayne.

On Thursday, volunteers worked on the interior and siding for the new home in the 4900 block of Mount Vernon Park Drive. Habitat for Humanity is expecting to have the home ready for a family to move in by spring 2022.

“We are incredibly grateful for the continued support of the AEP Foundation. None of the work we do would be possible without the love and generosity of great organizations like theirs,” said Andrew Gritzmaker, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Great Fort Wayne. “The last several years their team has helped Habitat continue to dream big and innovate in an effort to serve more area families seeking the dream of homeownership. Not only does the AEP Foundation ensure members of our community have the necessities to build successful lives but also that the organizations that serve vulnerable populations do as well.”

This new home is one of five that Habitat for Humanity has built in the Mount Vernon Park neighborhood. One home was built in 2019, two more in 2020, and one more home will go up in addition to the one under construction.

“The AEP Foundation and Indiana Michigan Power welcome the opportunity to help Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne meet the basic human need of affordable housing,” said Kelly Rentschler, Community Affairs manager for I&M. “Our employees value their opportunities to volunteer to help with building Habitat for Humanity homes, and we are pleased to be able to help this new home get built through our support of Habitat for Humanity.”

Habitat for Humanity said that the grant will cover almost the entire cost of the 1,100 square foot three bedroom, one bathroom home.

This new home will be different than many other houses built by Habitat for Humanity due to its square design rather than a rectangular shape. The design was changed due to the shape of the lot.

More information about Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne, click here.