Habitat for Humanity partnering with Vincent Villages to build new 3 bed, 1 bath home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne and Vincent Village are partnering to build a home for Vincent Village at 2727 Holton Ave in Fort Wayne. Once it is complete, Habitat said it will hand the keys over to Vincent Village at no charge.

“We are thrilled to help increase Vincent Village’s capacity to serve more families in crisis, and in turn begin creating an avenue for struggling families to move from homelessness to home ownership opportunities with Habitat,” said Andrew Gritzmaker, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne.

The three-bed, one-bathroom home will be the newest addition to Vincent Village’s 34-home community of rental properties, Habitat said. The rental homes are part of Phase II of the village’s program, which helps families continue working their way out of homelessness while learning important life skills.

Rendering of Bauer-style home to be built at 2727 Holton Ave (Photo courtesy of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne)

“Not only will the Habitat house provide Vincent Village the means to provide an additional location for our long term continuum of care of our client families, but it also sends the right message that our families are worth our investment,” said John Christensen, Board Chair for Vincent Village. “So many times our clients get the leftovers. It’s important to show our clients that they are worthy of new, quality things — whether that is the structure itself, the things inside the structure or even the time and effort of the organizations and people involved. It is a wonderful, visible sign of our collective love and support to help our clients succeed across generations.”

Habitat said this project was made possible through generous donations from the Mary Cross Tippmann Family Foundation and Tippmann Construction. Their contributions will help cover a significant amount of the construction costs for the home, with Habitat covering the remainder.