Habitat for Humanity is celebrating the 250th build by handing over house keys to a family

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After 35 years serving those in Wells, Huntington and Allen counties Habitat for Humanity is celebrating the 250th build.

Habitat partner family LuKesha Bradford and her 19-year-old daughter “Z” will take ownership of their home through an official closing on July 22nd. Following the closing, they will join Habitat staff, sponsors, volunteers, and community leaders at their home for a celebratory dedication ceremony at Noon.

Bradford is a manager at AID of Indiana where she assists people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. She loves her job. Every day is something new, and she feels like those she cares for are an extension of her family.

“With my big day coming up, I’m getting nervous and excited all in one because God has blessed us with great people to make a dream come true,” said Bradford. “My prayers have been answered for my family with this new home and the beginning of this new part of our life owning a forever home.”

“LuKesha has been a pure joy to work with over the last year,” said Andrew Gritzmaker, CEO of Habitat for Humanity. “Her spirit is undeniable. She is the perfect person to help celebrate this momentous occasion.”

Bradford’s home is one of eight homes that Habitat started in 2020. Twelve more homes are being built during the 2021 build season.