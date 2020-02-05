Habitat for Humanity hosting 3rd ‘ReStore Your Passion’ fundraiser

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hundreds of people will fill Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne’s ReStore Thursday evening.

It’s part of the organization’s annual “ReStore Your Passion” fundraising event.

The resale store’s new Lima Road location opened a few years ago and has served as the location of the event for the last three years.

The Greek-themed event will feature a variety of entertaining activities, including “She Nailed It” and “He Nailed It” nail-pounding competitions.

Guests will also have the opportunity to bid on items that have been refurbished by 11 female community leaders.

The event serves as a fundraiser for Habitat’s Women Build campaign, which aims to engage and empower women through volunteering, fundraising and advocacy on behalf of families seeking affordable homeownership.

The 2020 Women Build will run April 18 through May 30. Various groups of women from the community will be working on building houses for two families in the Victoria Lakes neighborhood of New Haven.

The “ReStore Your Passion” event is already sold out, but you can still get involved with Habitat’s Women Build or other volunteer opportunities by contacting them at 260-422-4828.