Habitat for Humanity homeowner application reopens May 3

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne announced Tuesday that it is reopening the homeowner application process on May 3.

“The Habitat program allows families to purchase a stable and decent home with an affordable mortgage. Proceeds from monthly payments help build more homes in Allen, Huntington and Wells counties,” the organization said.

Habitat for Humanity requires the following three things for homeownership: need for housing, ability to pay and willingness to partner.

Qualified families invest time in “Sweat Equity.” Habitat for Humanity said this is done by taking classes to prepare for homeownership, working on build sites and helping to build their very own home. An applicant must complete up to 250 hours of Sweat Equity, however some hours can be donated by friends and family.

Habitat for Humanity said there is a $15 application fee. Applicants will also have some costs associated with closing fees as well.

For a list of requirements, visit the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne’s website.

Contact Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne by emailing mkuhn@habitatgfw.com or call 260-422-4828 for any questions about the program.