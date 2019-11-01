H.O.P.E. for Animals to offer free vaccines Saturday

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — H.O.P.E. for Animals will be offering free Rabies and Distemper vaccines for the first 250 dogs and cats on Saturday, November 9th.

There is a limit of 4 animals per household. An appointment is not needed. This clinic was made possible with a generous donation from Avangrid Renewables.

“There are so many families with pets that need vaccinated, but life circumstances make affording the care for their pets difficult. We are so happy to help provide clinics like these and offer an opportunity for those families to keep their pets current on vaccines”, says H.O.P.E. for Animals Community Outreach Coordinator, Tyna Reiter.

About H.O.P.E. for Animals

H.O.P.E. for Animals is a 501c3 (tax exempt) nonprofit animal welfare group dedicated to eliminating the preventable euthanasia of companion animals and community cats. We pursue that mission through education, by offering low-cost spay/neuter and wellness, and by supporting rescue. For additional information please visit our website at www.hope-for-animals.org