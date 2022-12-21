FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, GXO Logistics filed an Indiana WARN notice informing the state a company facility in Fort Wayne will soon be permanently shut down.

The facility, which goes by the name XPO Logistics, is located on Bluffton Road and employs 85 people.

The notice said all employees will be terminated between Feb. 28 and March 13.

A WARN notice comes from the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act of 1988, which requires companies provide workers with sufficient time to prepare for the transition between the jobs they currently hold and new jobs.

The notice must be provided to either affected workers or their representatives, as well as the state Workforce Transition Unit and the appropriate unit of local government.