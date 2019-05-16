Gunshots near West Noble High School cause lockdown

Local News

by: WANE Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:
west noble high school_1558049358140.jpg.jpg

West Noble High School was put on lockdown Thursday afternoon after reports of shots fired.

The Noble County County Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene around 2:53 p.m. on reports of gunshots inside the school. Units from multiple agencies arrived at the scene and searched the campus. 

It was later determined the gunshots came from outside of the school. Police checked a nearby neighborhood and confirmed a neighbor was shooting at his personal gun range.

The school lockdown was lifted a just before 3:30 p.m. and all units cleared the scene. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss