FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two men are facing felony charges after a police chase – which started when officers heard 20 to 30 rounds of gunfire – turned up drugs and guns on the city’s south-central side this past Saturday morning, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Multiple officers heard a spat of gunfire just after 3 a.m. in the area of Harvester, Fleetwood and Schele avenues near South Coliseum Boulevard, court documents said. The total rounds were between 20 and 30, one Fort Wayne Police officer wrote in a report.

Officers then spotted a Ford Taurus leaving the scene at a high rate of speed – leaving dust and debris in its wake, one officer wrote – which they chased for more than three minutes until it came to a stop near Oxford and Alexander streets.

During the chase the car, which had multiple bullet holes in the trunk, nearly hit a police vehicle and reached speeds of 70-miles-per-hour, according to court documents.

Rodrion Johnson

Multiple men tried to flee the car once it stopped, police said.

Officers caught 28-year-old Rodrion Johnson in the backyard of a home and took 29-year-old Nickolas D. Outlaw into custody near a garage in the area, according to court documents.

Outlaw tried to resist officers, court documents said, and was also spotted and filmed on an in-car camera kneeling near a fence trying to hide an object. Later, police found a .40-caliber Glock handgun that had been modified into an automatic machine gun in the area he was kneeling, police officers wrote in court documents.

Police found two more handguns in the car and a Glock magazine where Johnson had been sitting in the car, according to court documents. Officers also found more than $750 cash, marijuana and cocaine in Johnson’s pants pockets when they took him under arrest, court documents said.

All of the drugs were separated in small baggies, police said.

Johnson told officers he had used cocaine that night and that he had run from police because he had active warrants for his arrest, court documents said.

Nickolas Outlaw

He also told officers he and Outlaw were shot at and that’s why they sped away from the scene, according to court documents. He claimed to officers they were in the wrong place at the wrong time, but that they did not shoot at anybody, officers wrote in court documents.

Johnson had more than 21 grams of cocaine on him when police arrested him, court documents said. One officer said someone using an “eight-ball” of cocaine usually only has 3 to 3.5 grams on them. Outlaw had a combination of pills and marijuana as well as $630 cash in his possession.

Johnson was booked into Allen County Lockup on charges of dealing cocaine, resisting law enforcement, carrying a handgun with a felony conviction, unlawful possession of a handgun by a domestic batterer, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana and disregarding a stop sign.

He was being held on $72,500 bond.

Outlaw is facing charges of dealing a narcotic, being a felon in possession of a handgun, possession of a machine gun, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana. He was released on his own recognizance as long as he follows certain conditions, according to court records.