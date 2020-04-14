Guns N Hoses donates restaurant gift cards to “behind the scenes” workers at Fort Wayne hospitals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Guns N Hoses, a non-profit charity made of of first responders, partnered with its corporate sponsor, Custom Maintenance Solutions (CMS), to launch a project focused on the “behind the scenes” people keeping essential buildings in the community safe, healthy, and operational.

The charity identified Parkview, Lutheran Health, and the V.A. hospital and specifically the Environmental Services crews who work to keep the buildings sanitized withthe health care system being the last line of defense against the pandemic.

Guns N Hoses came up with a plan to not only benefit the hospital workers, but also struggling local restaurants. Last week the organization purchased over 700 restaurant gift cards to be distributed to and used by these workers as a sign of the community’s gratitude, respect, and appreciation.