DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — Four-year-old Milah Schevenius, of Decatur was the recipient of a fundraising effort by firearm manufacturer Henry Repeating Arms to help the Schevenius family with medical expenditures.

Milah was diagnosed with bilateral Wilms’ tumor, a rare form of kidney cancer that affects only 6% of Wilms’ tumor patients.

Henry Repeating Arms donation of 55 custom rifles raised a total of $40,660. The limited edition rifle collection are etched and hand-painted with a colorful, playful design distinct to Milah’s personality.

The money raised will help pay for Milah’s treatments which included several surgeries and 42 weeks of chemo and radiation.

All of the rifles sold out within 3 hours of the initial release announcement.

“I am in shock; this is just still so surreal,” said Keyara Schevenius, Milah’s mother, after learning how fast the rifles sold out. “I would never have imagined how big this would get when we first heard about what Henry was doing for Milah…our little girl is so loved!”