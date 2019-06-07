Gunfire damages building, vehicle

A building and a vehicle were damaged by gunfire on Fort Wayne’s east side mid-afternoon Tuesday.

Police were called around 2 p.m. to the area of 425 E. Lewis St. on a report of shots fired. Police canvassed the area but didn’t find a victim of a shooting.

Police did, however, find a bullet hole a window of the Lewis Street Grill. The window of a car nearby was also shot out and had flat tire because it was shot.

It’s not clear who fired the shots or how many shots were fired. The investigation is ongoing, police said.