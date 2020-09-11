Gun store, shooting range planned for former Babies R Us building

A former Babies R Us building on Coldwater Road that is the temporary home of a Halloween store could become a gun store and shooting range.

Plans have been filed for Midwest Shooting Center on Coldwater Road, south of Coliseum Boulevard. The building has been temporarily been turned into a Halloween store after sitting empty since Babies R Us vacated the space.

According to a letter from Midwest Shooting Center’s C.O.O. included in the rezoning request, the company’s locations provide retail product, training classes, membership programs, indoor shooting lanes and rentable firearms.

The planned shooting range has been designed to meet the requirements of police officers who need to complete their annual firearm qualifications.

The owners of Midwest Shooting Center expect to do $8,000,000 in business each year and serve customers from 50 miles away.

The request to rezone is expected to be heard in October’s Plan Commission public hearing.

“If our request is denied, it will likely mean that our business will be prevented from opening in the Fort Wayne Indiana market for years to come,” David Sabo wrote in the rezoning request.