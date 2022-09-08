FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A billboard regarding guns in Fort Wayne has people talking on social media. Guns are a hot topic issue across the country.

Workers at ZX Guns say it was meant to cause attention and draw business, but some say it sends a dangerous message.

One of the concerns for some people is that one of the billboards is placed near a playground at Promenade Park, but a worker at ZX Guns says their contract with the billboard company doesn’t allow them to choose the location.

“Just a big billboard of a gun gets people’s attention,” said Phil who sells guns at ZX Guns in Fort Wayne.

And it has gotten attention on social media. The billboards around town have people divided on the issue of guns and the message it is sending. The billboard shows a gun and says, “Faster than 911.”

Phil says it’s not meant to send a message of violence.

“It’s your God given right to defend yourself. It’s guaranteed by the Constitution that you can use arms to do so being able to defend your family and home is paramount,” Phil said.

Although, some parents were alarmed by it.

“It was a little shocking to me,” said one mother WANE15 spoke to about the billboard.

The mother says it’s not a message that should be promoted in Fort Wayne.

“Guns and violence are so glorified these days and being between two different parks and I didn’t feel like it was the right publicity the crowd that it’s going to give attention to,” the mother said.

ZX guns says they have the backing of police of the billboards.

“Absolutely, we support our law enforcement friends who we spoke to about the message before we published any of those signs and they’re on board because they understand it’s not a slight at all but they’re supportive of homeowners who legally protect themselves. It makes their job easier,” Phil said.

It’s an issue that will continue to cause a debate among everyone in Fort Wayne and across the country.

“It’s giving a negative image and the last thing our kids need to see, the mother said.