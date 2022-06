FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than 450 gun safety marches are planned for Saturday in at least 45 states and around the world.

March For Our Lives is the group that has backed the demonstrations. According to the organization’s website, a local march is taking place from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Allen County Courthouse.

The video below from CBS shows what the rallies are all about.