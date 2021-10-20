Gun found at Wayne High School days after initial report

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A gun was found at Wayne High School this week.

According to a letter from Wayne Principal John Houser to school families on Tuesday, school officials first investigated the “possibility of a gun” in the school on Thursday, Oct. 14. At that time, Houser said the school did its “due diligence” and searched “the person, the bookbag, and the area of the classroom where we found the bookbag.”

On Tuesday then, school officials received “additional information” and another search was conducted. A gun was eventually found.

The weapon was confiscated and safely removed from the school building, Houser said.

It’s not clear where the gun was found or if it was in the school since last week. The student was not named.

It’s not immediately know what discipline could be brought down. Possession of a firearm on school property is a felony in Indiana.

Houser said it was important for staff, students and parents to work together to keep the school safe and secure.

“In this particular case, we are grateful for the support of our school and family community,” Houser wrote in the note. “And in the future, we will continue to work hard to make sure that we do all we can in our investigations before we decide that we have done enough.”

He added: “We stand firm that our school is a safe environment, and we will work hard to keep it that way.”

The discovery comes just days after a gun was confiscated at Snider High School. A BB gun was found at Lane Middle School earlier in the year.