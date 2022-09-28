FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A gun brought to school by a student was found on the playground of Haley Elementary School Wednesday.

According to a letter to families, first grade students found a gun on the playground during recess. The students did not touch the gun, the letter said.

The gun was “secured” by school staff, the letter added.

The letter said the gun was brought to school by a student. The student will face consequences according to the Fort Wayne Community Schools Code of Conduct, the letter said.

“We are thankful to the students who let us know when they saw something dangerous,” the letter said. “We all play a role in maintaining a safe learning environment. Parents and guardians can help by paying attention to what children have in their school bags and talking to your children about what is and is not appropriate to bring to school.”

Haley was making staff members available to talk with students about their concerns, the letter said.