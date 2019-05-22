Suspect dead after police chase, gunfire Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police say that at least one shot was fired after a police chase that ended with a car crashing into a vacant home Wednesday morning. [ + - ] Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A man is dead after leading police on a pursuit that ended with his vehicle crashed into a home early Wednesday morning. The Fort Wayne Police Department confirmed shots were fired during the incident.

The situation began around 2 a.m. when officers heard gun shots in the area of Reed and Baxter streets. Those officers then saw a vehicle driving in the area and tried to pull it over.

That's when the driver ran.

After a short chase, the car crashed into the front of a vacant home near the intersection of Oliver Street and Grier Street.

Police said at least one shot was fired after the chase ended, but they would not confirm whom the shot came from or whether it hit the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene though, and no officers were hurt in the incident.

Homicide detectives, the Allen County Coroner's Office, Indiana State Police, and the Allen County Prosecutor's Office are all investigating the incident.

The coroner's office is expected to release the suspect's cause and manner of death, along with his identity at a later time.

As police release more information, WANE 15 will update this story.