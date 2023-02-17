FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A gun was confiscated from a student Tuesday at South Side High School, administration said in a letter to families.

The letter, shared with WANE 15, said a gun was found in a coat pocket in a locker room at the school that afternoon. The letter said there were no intentions to hurt anyone with the gun.

The student involved was identified, administrators said, and the Fort Wayne Community Schools Code of Conduct is being used to handle the incident.

Here’s the full letter from South Side’s principal, Zach Harl:

Dear South Side Families:

I am writing to let you know of a situation that occurred at school this afternoon and of the steps

that were taken to ensure the safety of our students and staff.

It was brought to the attention of administrators that a gun was seen in the pocket of a coat in a

locker room. The weapon was immediately confiscated, and the student involved identified.

There were no threats or intent to harm anyone in the school building.

I appreciate that those who saw the weapon immediately notified staff members, allowing us to

quickly resolve this situation. We take student and staff safety seriously, and we will follow the

FWCS Code of Conduct in addressing this situation.

As always, please remind your child that if they see or hear anything that makes them feel unsafe

or uncomfortable, they should immediately report it to an adult. If you have any questions or

concerns, please call the school office at 467-2600. Thank you for your continued support.