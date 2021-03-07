Gun and Knife Show attendees share thoughts on bill that would repeal state’s permit requirement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum hosted a Gun and Knife Show over the weekend.

The show featured an exhibit of archery, guns, knives, military collectibles, and survival gear that could be bought or traded.

While at the show, WANE 15 asked attendees their thoughts on House Bill 1369, which would repeal the state’s permit requirement for carrying a handgun in public. The bill would allow anyone age 18 or older to carry a handgun except for reasons such as having a felony conviction or a dangerous mental illness.

Opponents fear that the bill would make police officers and the general public less safe.

“It’s a two-way street, I see both sides but I would say people still need to do permits,” said one attendee. “That way you know somebody knows how to use the weapon for safety, self-defense.”

On the other hand, advocates say law abiding citizens should not have to pay for a right guaranteed to them by the Constitution.

“People who have low incomes can’t always afford that,” the vendor said. “So if you go without the price of that more people would be able to protect themselves and reduce costs and it would be better for everybody.”

More information about House Bill 1369 can be found here.