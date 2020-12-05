Guests meet Santa’s Reindeer at Botanical Conservatory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Guests at the Botanical Conservatory can meet Santa’s Reindeer every Saturday during the month of December.

Those interested can interact up-close with the reindeer and learn about how the animals live in their natural environment. Guests will also have photo opportunities.

The Animal-Grams “Reindeer Experts” will answer questions that guests may have.

The reindeer will be at the Botanical Conservatory from noon to 4 p.m. Regular admission fees apply. Click here for more information.

