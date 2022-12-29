FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Another Guadalupe’s has arrived in Fort Wayne, this time on the north side.

The fast-casual chain announced on its Facebook page that a new location at 545 E. Dupont Road opened Thursday morning.

The new location represents the third Guadalupe’s to open in Fort Wayne, with the others being at 10345 Illinois Road and 10364 Leo Road.

A fourth location is planned at Georgetown Square and is expected to be open by the first quarter of 2023.

The Dupont location is open Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.