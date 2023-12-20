WABASH, Ind. (WANE) Grow Wabash County, the county’s economic development

and chamber organization, has named a news President and Chief Executive Officer.

Tenille Zartman has been promoted to the position. She has been serving as the Vice President of Grow Wabash County and has worked for the organization for the past seven years. Zartman succeeds Keith Gillenwater, who is moving on after nine years of service.

According to a press release issued by Grown Wabash County, Zartman is a Wabash County native and a graduate of Manchester High School. She holds a Bachelor’s degree from Indiana University, a Master of Business Administration degree from Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne, and recently completed the coursework to become a Certified Economic Developer (CEcD)

through the University of Oklahoma. She has earned professional certificates from Purdue University, Ball State University, and The Disney Institute. Zartman has over 15 years of experience in the hospitality, tourism, and economic development sectors.

Zartman is also very active in the community, serving as president of the board of directors for the Learn More Center, president of the Kiwanis Club of Wabash, the chairman and founder of the Young Professionals of Wabash County, former board chairman of the Wabash County Historical Museum, and an advisor on many other boards and committees throughout the county and region.

“Tenille is the perfect person to lead Grow Wabash County into the future,” said Marilyn Custer Mitchell, Grow Wabash County’s current board chair. “She has a passion for this community, a vision for its potential, and a proven track record of delivering results.”

Keith Gillenwater shared, “She embodies our theme of ‘Growth Starts Here’, as she is a homegrown talent who has risen through the ranks of our organization and has made a positive impact on every aspect of our work. I am confident that she will continue to build on our successes and take Grow Wabash County to the next level.”

“I am honored and humbled by this opportunity to serve as the President/CEO of Grow Wabash

County,” said Zartman. “I am grateful for the mentorship and support of Keith and the board of

directors, and I look forward to working with our amazing staff, investors, and stakeholders to advance our mission of growing a more prosperous Wabash County . I am proud of what we have accomplished together, and I am excited for what lies ahead. Together, we can grow our own future.”

Zartman will officially assume her new role effective immediately.