ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Grow Allen, an organization that will aim to enhance career path development for students entering the workforce, held a press conference Tuesday to celebrate the start of the organization’s efforts.

Grow Allen says its goal is to address the degree and credential crisis in Allen County and northeast Indiana. It will do so through a collaboration with local school systems, businesses, and nonprofits.

On Tuesday, all four Allen County school districts’ superintendents attended the launch to discuss the future of the organization.

Southwest Allen County schools Superintendent Park Ginder says Grow Allen will provide students an opportunity to think differently and explore other options outside of going to a 4-year college.

“What we need to do is fertilize that and expand it to all four districts and eventually we get private schools involved so we are servicing kids that are not college ready or potentially they are college ready,” said Ginder. “But their heart and their mind really about getting into the work world rather than going to a four year degree experience.”

Ron Turpin, Senior Vice President of Civic Investment at Ambassador Enterprises said that he hopes the private schools of Allen County can be involved, then eventually build this throughout the region.

Tom Kelly, board member said he would like to start construction for a building in the next 18 to 24 months.